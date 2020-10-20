x
Rays

Tuesday night: World Series Game 1 between Rays, Dodgers

The action begins at 8:09 p.m.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays Randy Arozarena (56) celebrates his two run home run against the Houston Astros with Ji-Man Choi during the first inning in Game 7 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's the quest for MLB's biggest prize: The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers meet Tuesday night for Game 1 of the World Series.

Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 8:09 p.m. on Fox.

The two teams will compete for a best-of-seven playoff for the Commissioner's Trophy at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. A potential Game 7 is scheduled for Oct. 28, and there are planned off days after Games 2 and 5.

