ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the first time in six years, the Tampa Bay Rays are making an appearance in the MLB playoffs.
The Rays will face-off against the Oakland A’s at 8:09 p.m. EDT Wednesday.
While the Rays away for the game on the road, there are plenty of places across Tampa Bay to catch the game.
Clearwater:
- Hooters in Clearwater will host a live radio show broadcast.
St. Petersburg:
St. Pete Beach:
Tampa:
Sarasota:
Manatee County:
RELATED: Rays take on Oakland in California tonight
RELATED: Rays clinch first playoff berth in six years
What other people are reading right now:
- Tampa man accused of slamming child against furniture
- State reveals racist and violent texts, social media comments during Amber Guyger sentencing phase
- Sheriff: Woman who ran 'Drop It Like It's Hot' charged with trying to have husband killed
- Pompeo confirms he was on Trump-Ukraine call amid impeachment inquiry
- Arrest warrant issued for man accused of killing woman in Frostproof
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter