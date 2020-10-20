x
Rays

World Series matchup: Who are the Rays playing?

The World Series gets underway on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.
Credit: AP
Tampa Bay Rays celebrate their victory against the Houston Astros in Game 7 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in San Diego. The Rays defeated the Astros 4-2 to win the series 4-3 games.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ARLINGTON, Texas — It's baseball's biggest stage, and this year, it's featuring baseball's best two teams.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers are both after MLB's most prized possession: A World Series Championship.

The Rays and Dodgers each finished as the top team in their respective leagues during the regular season, and will now go toe-to-toe in the best-of-seven series to declare a champion.

The Rays finished with a record of 40-20.

The Dodgers finished with a record of 43-17.

But who will finish on top?

We'll know soon enough. Game 1 gets underway Tuesday night at 8:09 p.m.

