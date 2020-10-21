Live: Rays begin quest for World Series glory

The Rays and Dodgers are squaring off Tuesday night in Game 1 of the World Series.

ARLINGTON, Texas — It’s been 12 long years, but the Tampa Bay Rays are back on baseball’s biggest stage.

The Rays, the best team in the American League in the regular season, will face off against the National League’s best team in the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s a fitting matchup as the top two teams in the sport will battle it out in a best-of-seven series to determine 2020’s champion.

Tyler Glasnow will make the start for Tampa Bay, and the Dodgers will go with Clayton Kershaw.

Game 1 is underway. Follow along below for live updates.

8:50 p.m.

The Dodgers recorded their first hit of the night on a single by Chris Taylor in the bottom of the 2nd inning with two outs.

We're scoreless.

8:14 p.m.

Yandy Diaz leads off the game with a base hit to right field and the World Series is officially underway!

Rays Game 1 Lineup:

Dodgers Game 1 Lineup:

