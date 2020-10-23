Live: Rays send undefeated Morton to the mound in Game 3

The Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to take a World Series lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers with a Game 3 victory tonight.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Rays can take a World Series lead in Game 3 against the Dodgers on Friday night, and they have arguably the best man for the job starting on the mound.

Charlie Morton is undefeated in the postseason entering the contest and, one can assume, he likely would like to stay that way.

He’s coming off one of the most clutch performances in Rays history, when he shut down the Astros with 5.2 innings of two-hit ball in the deciding seventh game of the American League Championship Series.

Morton boasts a microscopic 0.57 ERA, having only allowed a single run to cross the plate in his 15.2 postseason innings pitched.

Feeling good? You should.

But don’t get comfortable.

The Rays will have to grapple with Dodgers’ starter Walker Buehler, who is also undefeated in the postseason and has also been very good.

Through 19 innings in the playoffs, he’s struck out a baffling 29 batters, posting a 1.89 ERA along the way.

The pieces are in place for a pitcher’s duel, but will we have one?

We’ll find out soon enough.

Follow along below for live updates:

8:18 p.m.

Justin Turner unloads on a pitch for a solo homer in the top of the first. He puts the Dodgers on top early 1-0.

8:10 p.m.

Charlie Morton is on the mound and Game 3 is underway!

Rays Game 3 Lineup: