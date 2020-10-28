Live: Rays looking to force a World Series Game 7

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It’s often said that the greatest two words in all of sports are “Game 7.”
But, will we have one?
The Tampa Bay Rays, longing for their first World Series championship in franchise history, certainly hope so as a Game 6 loss will send them packing.
Tampa Bay will send Blake Snell to the mound. He’s countered by Tony Gonsolin of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
For an in-depth Game 6 preview, click here.
Game 6’s first pitch is underway. Follow along below for updates:
9:43 p.m.
Snell is absolutely dealing. He's got nine strikeouts through four innings tonight. But, the offense hasn't gotten anything going since Arozaren's homerun, allowing the Dodgers to stay in this game.
8:33 p.m.
Snell starts his night by striking out the first three Dodgers he faced in the first.
8:25 p.m.
The Rays strand a pair but take the lead in the top of the first. Blake Snell comes to the mound with a 1-0 advantage.
8:12 p.m.
Randy Arozarena puts the Rays on top early on with a solo homer in the first. It's 1-0.
Rays Starting Lineup:
Dodgers Starting Lineup:
