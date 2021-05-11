Yankees coach tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of game against Rays

The New York team says contact tracing is ongoing as some outlets report other coaches may have been exposed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hours before the Tampa Bay Rays are set to take on the Yankees, the third base coach for the New York team has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have a breakthrough positive involving 3B Coach Phil Nevin, who is fully vaccinated. He is currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa. Under Major League Baseball’s guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing," the team wrote in a statement.

MLB Network insider Jon Heyman says other vaccinated coaches are currently being tested and retested for possible exposure. Though, none of them have tested positive.

The Rays are scheduled to take the field against the Yankees at 7:10 p.m. at Tropicana Field. There's been no official word, but Joel Sherman, a baseball columnist for the New York Post, reports Yankees Manager Aaron Boone says the game is still on.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.