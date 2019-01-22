COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay is among 35 players under consideration for the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2019 class.
The announcement is set for 6 p.m. ET Tuesday.
Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, is seeking posthumous induction. He was killed in November 2017 when the single-engine plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey. An autopsy revealed evidence of morphine, an amphetamine, and Ambien in Halladay's body.
The right-hander finished his career with 203 wins and a 3.38 ERA over 16 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.
Halladay pitched a perfect game against the Florida Marlins in 2010. That October, he pitched a no-hitter in the playoffs, beating the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Division Series. One walk in the fifth inning kept him from another perfect game.
Ballot tracker Ryan Thibodeaux had Halladay on 92.6 percent of the ballots as of Tuesday morning.
Mariano Rivera is seeking to become Cooperstown’s first unanimous Hall of Famer. Rivera, who spent all 19 of his Major League seasons with the New York Yankees, amassed a big league record 652 saves.
There has never been a unanimous choice for the Hall of Fame. The closest to get there was Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds legend Ken Griffey Jr. He was voted in with 99.3 percent of the vote in 2016.
Tampa native and longtime first baseman Fred McGriff is in his 10th and final year of eligibility. Longtime Seattle Mariners third basemen and designated hitter Edgar Martinez is also in his final year of eligibility.
Tampa’s Gary Sheffield is in his fifth year of eligibility.
Manny Ramirez – who played for the Rays for only five games in 2011 – is in his third year of eligibility.
Click or tap here to view the rest of the 35 candidates seeking Hall of Fame induction.
The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on July 21 in Cooperstown, New York.
What others are reading right now:
- Manhunt underway for driver accused of shooting officer in the face
- Attorney says he'll file lawsuit over no-call in NFC championship
- TSA wait times at Tampa airport now longer than JFK, LAX -- even Atlanta
- 10-year-old boy takes own life, parents blame bullying
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.