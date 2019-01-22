COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay has been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2019 class.

Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, was posthumously inducted. He was killed in November 2017 when the single-engine plane he was piloting crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey. An autopsy revealed evidence of morphine, an amphetamine, and Ambien in Halladay's body.

The right-hander finished his career with 203 wins and a 3.38 ERA over 16 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies.

Halladay pitched a perfect game against the Florida Marlins in 2010. That October, he pitched a no-hitter in the playoffs, beating the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Division Series. One walk in the fifth inning kept him from another perfect game.

Photos: Roy Halladay, former Major League Baseball player Dec 9, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Roy Halladay announces his retirement the MLB Winter Meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Halladay signed a one-day contract and retired with the Toronto Blue Jays. Dec 9, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Roy Halladay announces his retirement at the MLB Winter Meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Halladay signed a one-day contract and retired with the Toronto Blue Jays. Dec 9, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Roy Halladay is joined with his wife Brandy, sons Braden, right, and Ryan, center, before he announces his retirement at the MLB Winter Meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Dec 9, 2013; Orlando, FL, USA; Former pitcher Roy Halladay waits before announcing his retirement the MLB Winter Meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Halladay signed a one-day contract and retired with the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: David Manning-USA TODAY Sports Aug 14, 2016; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Roy Halladay acknowledges the crowd after being introduced during the 40th Season Ceremonies prior to a game against the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre.

Mariano Rivera will join him in the Hall of Fame, becoming Cooperstown’s first unanimous Hall of Famer. Rivera, who spent all 19 of his Major League seasons with the New York Yankees, amassed a big league record 652 saves.

There had never been a unanimous choice for the Hall of Fame before him. The closest to get there was Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds legend Ken Griffey Jr. He was voted in with 99.3 percent of the vote in 2016.

After several years, longtime Seattle Mariners third basemen and designated hitter Edgar Martinez has finally been elected into the Hall of Fame.

Former MLB pitcher Michael Mussina, nicknamed Moose, has been elected, as well. He played for the New York Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles.

