Yankees looking forward to fans in the stands for spring training in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The New York Yankees are happy there will be a little bit of baseball normalcy when spring training games begin on Sunday.
That means fans in the stands when the Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa.
Due to restrictions brought about by the coronavirus, it will be the first time fans will see the Yankees play in-person since a spring training game last March 12.
The limited crowd due to safety protocols for the game is expected to be around 2,800 in the ballpark that has a capacity of over 10,000.
The Blue Jays will actually begin the regular season at its spring training facility in Dunedin due to COVID-19 protocols in Canada.
