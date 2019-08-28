CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Montgomery Biscuits, a minor league team affiliated with the Tampa Bay Rays, canceled a planned doubleheader following "a tragic event" involving the family of pitcher Blake Bivens.

It posted a message Tuesday afternoon on Twitter but did not detail the nature of what happened. However, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports the wife and child of Bivens, a pitcher with the Biscuits, were killed in Virginia.

10News has not yet been able to independently confirm Passan's reporting.

"Just an awful tragedy: The wife and child of Blake Bivens, a Double-A pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, were among three people killed in rural Virginia on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Police have charged Bivens' wife's brother with first-degree homicide," Passan tweeted.

The Rays released the following statement on Twitter:

"Earlier today we learned that Blake Bivens, a pitcher with our Double-A affiliate, the Montgomery Biscuits, suffered a terrible family tragedy in southern Virginia.

Our hearts are broken for Blake. We are grieving with him and will support him any way we can.

We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the Bivens family and the Biscuits family during this extremely difficult time."

Earlier Tuesday, the Biscuits announced the cancellation:

"Due to a tragic event within the Biscuits family, tonight's doubleheader against the Chattanooga Lookouts has been cancelled. The Biscuits ask for privacy at this time and will provide an update when it's appropriate."

According to the Montgomery Advisor, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball’s Rays was set to play the last two of a five-game series in Chattanooga.

