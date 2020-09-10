Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies at 91

NEW YORK — Pitching great Whitey Ford, who symbolized the mighty New York Yankees teams of the 50s and 60s, has died.
A family member told The Associated Press that Ford died Thursday night at his Long Island home. The cause was not yet known.
Ford was called the “Chairman of the Board.” He had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become the game’s perennial champions.
The wily left-hander started in 1950 spent 16 seasons in the majors, all with the Yankees. He was among the most dependable pitchers in baseball history.
The Yankees released a statement Friday, expressing their sadness.
"A 6x WS Champion and 10x All-Star, The Chairman of the Board was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber," the Yankees tweeted Friday. "He will be deeply missed."
Ford won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690. He helped symbolize the almost machine-like efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century. He was 91.
