x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Mlb

Yankees legend Whitey Ford dies at 91

The team called him one of the best lefties of all time.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, former New York Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford waves to fans from outside the dugout at the Yankees' annual Old Timers Day baseball game in New York. A family member tells The Associated Press on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 that Ford died at his Long Island home Thursday night. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — Pitching great Whitey Ford, who symbolized the mighty New York Yankees teams of the 50s and 60s, has died.

A family member told The Associated Press that Ford died Thursday night at his Long Island home. The cause was not yet known.

Ford was called the “Chairman of the Board.” He had the best winning percentage of any pitcher in the 20th century and helped the Yankees become the game’s perennial champions.

The wily left-hander started in 1950 spent 16 seasons in the majors, all with the Yankees. He was among the most dependable pitchers in baseball history.

The Yankees released a statement Friday, expressing their sadness.

"A 6x WS Champion and 10x All-Star, The Chairman of the Board was one of the best lefties to ever toe the rubber," the Yankees tweeted Friday. "He will be deeply missed."

Ford won 236 games and lost just 106, a winning percentage of .690. He helped symbolize the almost machine-like efficiency of the Yankees in the mid-20th century. He was 91.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter