7 Yankees coaches and staff test positive for COVID-19, affecting games with Rays

New York and Tampa Bay will meet again Thursday night at Tropicana Field.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was kept out of Wednesday night’s starting lineup at Tropicana Field as a precaution as the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s coaching and support staff reached seven.

Manager Aaron Boone said MLB’s Joint COVID-19 Health and Safety Committee is waiting and reviewing a number of test results.

The members of New York’s traveling party have been tested at least three times each since Tuesday. Boone is hopeful that it’s nothing more than just getting all the information when it comes to Torres. 

The Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays again at 7:10 p.m. Thursday.

