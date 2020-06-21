4 Yankees members reportedly test positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — Four members of the New York Yankees organization based in Tampa for training have tested positive for coronavirus, The New York Post reports.
The outlet and the New York Daily News, citing several people with knowledge of the situation, said two people work at George M. Steinbrenner Field while the other two are out of the nearby minor league complex.
It's not known whether players tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus testing was provided on Friday, and it remains possible for the number of people who contracted the virus will increase, the Post said.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday the Yankees and Mets will train in New York state rather than Florida. It comes as several MLB players and staff tested positive for the virus, including five working at the Philadelphia Phillies' club in Clearwater.
In response, MLB reportedly made moves to close all of its spring training sites for deep cleaning.
- Coronavirus in Florida: Where we stand with cases, deaths and hospitalizations
- Gov. DeSantis says there's COVID-19 'spread' among young people as daily case count hits new record
- UF Hall of Famer Lawrence Wright wants UF to rethink ban on 'Gator Bait'
- Jacksonville police find mannequin dressed in NYPD uniform hanging from I-95 overpass near Zoo Parkway exit
- This big cloud of dust heading toward Tampa Bay could mean spectacular sunsets and unlikely hurricane chances for now
- Calls come for Columbus, Ohio, to change its name
- What do Tampa and St. Pete's new face mask rules mean?
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter