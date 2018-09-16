Another week, more Fitz-magic! Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has thrown 3 TD passes, including a couple of 75-yard touchdown scoring strikes as the Bucs took a 20-7 lead into halftime against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles.

Fitpatrick hit DeSean Jackson for a 75-yard scoring strike to open the game. Then he threw another 75-yard second-quarter touchdown to O.J. Howard. And with under a minute before halftime, Fitzpatrick hit Chris Goodwin from 8 yards out.

Fitzpatrick, who is starting in place of suspended QB Jameis Winston, was 14 for 19 for 271 yards in the first half.

Will we hear the M-V-P chants in the second half?

