Everything you need to know for the 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

From March 3-5, speed chasers can make their way out to the 1.8-mile-long, 14-turn track.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For everyone who likes things that go fast and want to hear the city of St. Petersburg roar to life — we've got the perfect event for you. The 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete is making a comeback this weekend.

From March 3-5, speed chasers can make their way out to the 1.8-mile-long, 14-turn track. The festivities will take over the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, and The Dali Museum while also extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport — which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina.

"We would like to ensure an enjoyable atmosphere and experience for all event guests," event leaders wrote online.

A festival map breaks down the location of entrances, merchandise tables, race circuit, grandstand, first aid and much more.

Here's a breakdown of everything else you need to know about the 2023 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

🏁 Tickets 🎟️

There are many different options for people searching for tickets. Whether you want to go for one day or all three — you can buy tickets online.

Grandstand

3 Day | Friday, March 3 - Sunday, March 5

3-Day Upper Rows: $155 adult ticket | $120 JR ticket (12 and under)

3-Day Lower Rows: $125 adult ticket | $90 JR ticket (12 and under)

1-Day Upper Rows: $120 adult ticket | $95 JR ticket (12 and under)

1-Day Upper Rows: $95 adult ticket | $70 JR ticket (12 and under)

All 3-Day Grandstand tickets include a reserved seat on Saturday and Sunday with general admission access to any grandstand on Friday.

General Admission

3 Day | Friday, March 3 - Sunday, March 5

3-Day: $65 adult ticket | $40 JR ticket (12 and under)

Sunday: $60 adult ticket | $35 JR ticket (12 and under)

Saturday: $45 adult ticket | $30 JR ticket (12 and under)

Friday: $25 adult ticket | $23 JR ticket (12 and under)

General admission doesn't include a reserved grandstand seat.

To check out additional passes, click here.

Gate Hours

Friday: 7:30 a.m. – 6:35 p.m.

Saturday: 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday: 7:30 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Gates close immediately after the end of on-track activities.

Race Hours

Thursday, March 2

INDYCAR Party in the Park: 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at North Straub Park

Wellcare Ambetter Health 5K: 6 p.m. at 400 Bay Shore Dr. NE

Friday, March 3

MX-5 Cup (Practice 1): 7:50 a.m. – 8:20 a.m.

SRO GT America (Practice 1): 8:35 a.m. – 9:20 a.m.

USF Pro 2000 (Practice): 9:35 a.m. – 10:10 a.m.

USF2000 (Practice): 10:25 a.m. – 11 a.m.

MX-5 Cup (Practice 2): 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

SRO GT America (Practice 2): Noon – 12:25 p.m.

SRO GT America (Qualifying): 12:30 p.m. – 12:45 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES (Autograph Session): 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. outside the Mahaffey Theater

USF Pro 2000 (Qualifying): 1 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

INDY NXT (Practice 1): 1:55 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES (Practice 1): 3 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

USF2000 (Qualifying): 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

MX-5 Cup (Qualifying): 5:15 p.m. – 5:35 p.m.

SRO GT America (Race 1): 5:55 p.m. – 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 4

MX-5 Cup (Race 1): 7:55 a.m. – 8:40 a.m.

INDY NXT (Practice 2): 9 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES (Practice 2): 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

USF Pro 2000 (Race 1): 11:15 a.m. – Noon

SRO GT America (Race 2): 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

INDY NXT (Qualifying):1:35 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.

USF2000 (Autograph Session): 1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. outside the Mahaffey Theater

NTT INDYCAR SERIES (Qualifying / Firestone Fast 6): 2:15 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

INDY NXT (Autograph Session): 3:45 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. outside the Mahaffey Theater

USF2000 (Race 1): 3:45 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

MX-5 Cup (Race 2): 4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5

USF2000 (Race 2): 8 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

NTT INDYCAR SERIES (Warm-Up): 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

INDY NXT (Race): 9:55 a.m. – 10:55 a.m.

USF Pro 2000 (Autograph Session): 11 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. outside the Mahaffey Theater

NTT INDYCAR SERIES (Driver Introductions): 11:40 a.m.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race | 100 laps): 12:30 p.m.

USF Pro 2000 (Race 2): 3 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

From the north (Tampa)

I-275 south

I-175 east via (left) exit 22

Keep left onto 5th Avenue S.

Track is at 1st Street S. and 5th Avenue S.

From the north (Clearwater)

US-19 south

54th Avenue N. east

I-275 south

I-175 east via (left) exit 22

Keep left onto 5th Avenue S.

Track is at 1st Street S. and 5th Avenue S.

From the south

I-275 north (Sunshine Bay Bridge)

I-175 east via exit 22

Keep left onto 5th Avenue S.

Track is at 1st Street S. and 5th Avenue S.

🏁 Parking 🅿️

City parking garages are a $10-all-day event rate on Friday, and a $20-all-day event rate on Saturday or Sunday.

Parking locations can be found highlighted on the event's map which can be found here.