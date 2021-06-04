MAP: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg track takes drivers through downtown

Racers come roaring back from April 23-25 in St. Pete. Tickets are available now.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It won't be before long the roar of engines overtakes downtown St. Petersburg in one of the more anticipated races of the year.

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is speeding back into town from April 23-25. Workers toward the end of March began laying out pieces of the 1.8-mile track that runs from Albert Whitted Airport, down 1st Street SE and onto Bayshore Drive NE.

Cars will race around Al Lang Stadium, Mahaffey Theater and The Dali Museum before looping back onto one of the airport's runways.

It's 14 turns in total -- all along one of the more beautiful areas in Tampa Bay.

Three-day tickets are available now on the event's website for $60 plus a $10 processing charge. Children 12 and under can get in for $35. There also are one-day tickets for races scheduled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Fans will need to be aware of COVID-19 restrictions that were in place during the last race event in October 2020. This includes social distances and mandatory mask-wearing – "no masks, no entry," according to the Grand Prix's website.