ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The St. Petersburg City Council unanimously extended the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for the next five years.
The IndyCar Series race is scheduled for the second weekend of March through 2024.
“The Firestone Grand Prix has a home in the Sunshine City. I am so pleased to have this cornerstone event of the NTT IndyCar Series dedicated to St. Petersburg for the next five years,” said City of St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman in a news release. “I want to thank Kim Green and Kevin Savoree for their partnership, and for their dedication to St. Pete.”
The dates for the next five Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg races are:
- March 12-15, 2020
- March 11-14, 2021
- March 10-13, 2022
- March 9-12, 2023
- March 7-10, 2024
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is run on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary waterfront circuit that includes a combination of adjacent downtown streets circling Pioneer Park, the Mahaffey Theater, the Salvador Dali Museum and extending onto the runways of Albert Whitted Airport.
Past Winners of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:
2019: Josef Newgarden
2018: Sebastien Bourdais
2017: Sebastien Bourdais
2016: Juan Pablo Montoya
2015: Juan Pablo Montoya
2014: Will Power
2013: James Hinchcliffe
2012: Helio Castroneves
2011: Dario Franchitti
2010: Will Power
2009: Ryan Briscoe
2008: Graham Rahal
2007: Helio Castroneves
2006: Helio Castroneves
2005: Dan Wheldon
2003: Paul Tracy
What other people are reading right now:
- Sleeping husband 'crumples' in pain after wife grabs him for sex: deputies
- Police: Supermarket employee who disappeared 10 years ago was behind a cooler the whole time
- Skimmer alert: See a map of where these sneaky devices have been found
- Man kidnapped, killed woman found in truck in Dollar Tree parking lot: deputies
- He called police on black women at swimming pool. Now he's facing criminal charges
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.
Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.