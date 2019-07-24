ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The St. Petersburg City Council unanimously extended the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for the next five years.

The IndyCar Series race is scheduled for the second weekend of March through 2024.

“The Firestone Grand Prix has a home in the Sunshine City. I am so pleased to have this cornerstone event of the NTT IndyCar Series dedicated to St. Petersburg for the next five years,” said City of St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman in a news release. “I want to thank Kim Green and Kevin Savoree for their partnership, and for their dedication to St. Pete.”

The dates for the next five Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg races are:

March 12-15, 2020

March 11-14, 2021

March 10-13, 2022

March 9-12, 2023

March 7-10, 2024

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is run on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn temporary waterfront circuit that includes a combination of adjacent downtown streets circling Pioneer Park, the Mahaffey Theater, the Salvador Dali Museum and extending onto the runways of Albert Whitted Airport.

Past Winners of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

2019: Josef Newgarden

2018: Sebastien Bourdais

2017: Sebastien Bourdais

2016: Juan Pablo Montoya

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya

2014: Will Power

2013: James Hinchcliffe

2012: Helio Castroneves

2011: Dario Franchitti

2010: Will Power

2009: Ryan Briscoe

2008: Graham Rahal

2007: Helio Castroneves

2006: Helio Castroneves

2005: Dan Wheldon

2003: Paul Tracy

PHOTOS: Cars & drivers of the Grand Prix of St. Pete

