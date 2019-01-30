ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Single-day tickets to the 2019 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg are on sale this week.

The single-day tickets for the March 8-10 event go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.

"The anticipation for this spring break tradition will intensify as the building of the event site and track starts in under two weeks," said Green Savoree Racing Promotions co-owner and CEO Kim Green in a news release.

Three-day tickets for the event went on sale in November.

A weekend three-day general admission ticket costs $55, plus service fees and sales tax. Single-day tickets cost $20 for Friday, $35 for Saturday and $50 for Sunday. There are several other ticket options available too.

Fans can buy tickets online at gpstpete.com or by calling (888)476-4479.

In 2018, St. Petersburg resident Sebastien Bourdais won the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg for the second consecutive year.

PHOTOS: Cars & drivers of the Grand Prix of St. Pete 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP) 2018 St. Pete Grand Prix by Stan Chambers Jr. (WTSP)

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.