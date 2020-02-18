ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It seemed no other name was talked about more on Twitter than Ryan Newman Monday night.

Most were messages of support, and for good reason: A horrific crash in the final lap of the Daytona 500 sent the NASCAR star airborne, his car flipping before being hit on the driver's side and partially erupting in flames.

Denny Hamlin would go on to win the race, but attention would be on Newman and the latest on his condition.

By 10 p.m., NASCAR released a statement saying Newman was in "serious" condition with his injuries not life-threatening.

It took some time for a definitive answer as, moments after the crash, even announcers Jeff Gordan and Mike Joy on Fox were as in the dark -- shocked, too -- much like the viewing audience.

"Ryan Newman has been helped from his car by the AMR safety team, been loaded into an ambulance, taken to a local hospital," Joy said.

NASCAR drivers joined the many thousands of others tweeting, retweeting and more on social media, sending thoughts and prayers and hoping for a positive outcome.

Then, finally, the good news.

"God is good," tweeted driver Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr., who placed 15th.

Sixth place finisher Clint Bowyer hopes there will be even more news to come in Newman's recovery.

Brad Keselowski tweeted: "I can’t wait to see @RyanJNewman again. #GodIsGood"

