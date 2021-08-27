x
NASCAR will finally give Wendell Scott's family the trophy from his 1963 win

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Wendell Scott won at Speedway Park in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1963 but never received the trophy.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 1969, file photo, Wendell Scott sits in a race car, location not known. Scott earned a second NASCAR first on Wednesday, May 21, 2014: He became the first African-American driver to be elected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. The late driver from Virginia was among the latest group of five--all drivers, another first--voted in the hall on Wednesday. Scott joins popular NASCAR champion Bill Elliott, two-time series champ Joe Weatherly, 1960 champion Rex White and 26-time race winner Fred Lorenzen. (AP Photo/File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 50 years after Wendell Scott became the first Black driver to win a race in NASCAR's top series, his family will finally receive the trophy. 

Scott, who was inducted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2015, won the Jacksonville 200 at Speedway Park in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1963. Scott wasn't credited with the win until later and he never got the trophy. Scott's family will receive a trophy commemorating the historic win before Saturday's Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway. 

Scott's family has been asking NASCAR for the trophy since at least 2018, when they wrote a letter to former CEO Brian France asking for a ceremony. Scott's family received a makeshift trophy in 2010, 20 years after his death, but the event didn't involve NASCAR. 

He remains the only Black driver to win a race in NASCAR's premier series. 

Saturday's trophy presentation will occur one day before what would've been Scott's 100th birthday. 

The Coke Zero 400 can be seen at 7 p.m. Saturday on WCNC Charlotte. 

