SPEEDWAY, Ind — It's race day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway!
The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 will start at 2:30 p.m. Marco Andretti is starting the race at the top of the pole and will fight for the first Indianapolis 500 victory for an Andretti in over 51 years.
5:43 p.m. Time to celebrate for Sato's team.
5:40 p.m. Takuma Sato has won his second Indianapolis 500. The race finished under a caution after Spencer Pigot crashed.
5:33 p.m. Spencer Pigot has crashed with 4 laps to go.
5:30 p.m. With 10 laps to go:
1. Sato
2. Dixon
3. Rahal
4. Ferrucci
5. Newgarden
5:20 p.m. After a series of pits and 20 laps to go Veach has the lead followed by Chilton, Sato and Dixon.
5:07 p.m. Sato has taken over the lead from Dixon.
5:00 p.m. Rossi is talking after his crash and clearly not happy with the penalty that had sent him to the back of the field.
4:55 p.m. With 50 laps to go:
1. Dixon
2. Sato
3. Rahal
4. Newgarden
5. Ferrucci
4:48 p.m. Alexander Rossi has crashed at lap 145. Rossi climbed out of the car on his own.
4:40 p.m. Rookie Álex Palou said he went too low before spinning out.
4:35 p.m. Rossi has to go to the back of the field after the contact with Sato in the pits in an unsafe release.
4:27 p.m. Everyone is hitting the pits on the yellow.
4:23 p.m. Álex Palou is out after a crash. He was able to get out of the car on his own.
4:15 p.m. Daly said it felt like he got hit before the crash, but he didn't.
4:14 p.m. Good to see Askew out and talking after the crash.
4:12 p.m. Dixon and Rossi are both trying to conserve fuel and keep trading the lead.
4:09 p.m. Rossi takes the lead over from Dixon.
4:08 p.m. After 100 laps here is the top 5:
1. Dixon
2. Rossi
3. Sato
4. O'Ward
5. Ferruci
4:00 p.m. The Indy 500 without fans.
3:54 p.m. Conor Daly and Oliver Askew crash right after they get the green again. Both were able to walk away from it under their own power.
3:50 p.m. Race leaders Dixon, Sato, and Rossi all pit under the yellow along with most of the field in lap 88.
3:42 p.m. The yellow flag is out. Rookie Dalton Kellett ended up in the wall in lap 84. The yellow will let the rest of the field catch up to Scott Dixon who built a big lead.
3.39 p.m. Askew pits on lap 80. Dixon has pulled ahead with a 10 second lead over 2nd place driver Takuma Sato.
3:37 p.m. Power, Pagenaud and Castroneves pit on lap 77. Scott Dixon is still leading.
3:32 p.m. Veekay has been assessed a penalty for making contact with a crew member on his last pit stop.
3:28 p.m. Dixon is leading again followed by Askew, Pagenaud, Castroneves and Power.
3:27 p.m. Dixon and Rossi pit after some confusion on Rossi going in and Veekay stalled his car out in the pits.
3:24 p.m. Sato has passed Hunter-Reay.
3:18 p.m. The top five at 50 laps in:
1. Dixon
2. Rossi
3. Veekay
4. Hunter-Reay
5. Sato
3:17 p.m. Marcus Ericsson said, "The read just stepped out on me."
3:15 p.m. Lots of drivers hitting the pits. Dixon takes the lead followed by Rossi.
3:14 p.m. Pagenaud and Askew pit. Power takes over the lead followed by Kimball.
3:04 p.m. Racing back underway with Pagenaud leading followed by Askew, Power, Kimball and Castroneves.
2:54 p.m. Marcus Ericsson has crashed. He was able to get out of the car under his own power.
2:47 p.m. Hinchcliffe passes Andretti and Rossi moves into sixth.
2:45 p.m. We're going again and Dixon is still leading. Veekay is making some moves and up to sixth.
2:36 p.m. Yellow after James Davison's front right tire catches fire.
2:35 p.m. Dixon still leads followed by Hunter-Reay, Sato, Andretti and Veekay.
2:33 p.m. Ed Carpenter says Zach Veech tapped him into the wall early forcing him into the wall and an early pit. "He had to have know I was there," Carpenter told his team.
2:30 p.m. There's the green and Scott Dixon already steals the lead from Marco Andretti. Sato also jumps up and Marco drops to third.
2:25 p.m. Here's a gallery of images showing the pre-race festivities.
2:22 p.m. The command to start engines given by Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
2:20 p.m. “Back Home Again in Indiana” sung by Jim Cornelison.
2:18 p.m. Mario Andretti is ready for Marco to make history.
2:16 p.m. Drivers are going to their cars.
2:15 p.m. U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover.
2:14 p.m. National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson.
2:02 p.m. If this was a bet - you better get your money Rinus Veekay.
2:01 p.m. Lonely...but a ton of people would pay to be in your shoes Rich Nye.
2:00 p.m. We are 30 minutes out from the Indianapolis 500.
1:55 p.m. Stands are empty outside at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
1:48 p.m. Driver introductions are underway.
1:45 p.m. The Snake Pit is awfully quiet.
1:41 p.m. Trust us Chuck...we wish we were there.
1:30 p.m. The cars are ready to go.
1:25 p.m. Fans lining the road outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
1:09 p.m. Such a big and meaningful day for the Andretti family.
1:04 p.m. We're so proud of you too man. Have a great race and we'll be listening for you to announce: “Drivers, To Your Cars.”
1:02 p.m Can't wait to see who it will be!
12:58 p.m. The race coverage continues on WTHR with NBC Sports and Mike Tirico.
12:49 p.m. All 33 cars are out on the track now ahead of the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.
12:43 p.m. Enough said...
12:34 p.m. Check it out as they're getting the cars into place.
12:31 p.m. Marco Andretti is looking to make history today.
12:21 p.m. NBC Sports Mike Tirico preparing to go LIVE at 1 p.m.
12:03 p.m. We all miss being there too.
12:02 p.m. It's been a fun morning.
11:30 a.m. Marco Andretti talks with Dave Calabro about making history and sitting on the pole for the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500.
11:12 a.m. Most of the cars are in their pit box, but the straightaway sits empty.
11:05 a.m. Fans are still trying to grab some race day gear at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
10:55 a.m. Dave Calabro talks to three-time Indy 500 winner Hélio Castroneves.
10:53 a.m. It's hard to see empty stands just hours from the start of the race.
10:41 Teams are bringing the cars out of Gasoline Alley and to the track.
10:40 a.m. If you're wondering what it took for IMS to prepare for the race, Carlos Diaz has an inside look.
10:30 a.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will be performing to flyovers ahead of the race today. Ben Hill spoke with Pilot Major Markzon and InduCar driver Ed Carpenter about going up with them.
10:25 a.m. Dave Calabro talked to Mario Andretti about seeing grandson Marco sitting on pole.
10:20 a.m. Fans are showing up in Speedway to still enjoy the race and Big Woods is getting ready for them.
10:14 a.m. It's not the same, but we're still bringing you race morning coverage from inside IMS.
10:11 a.m. So for some reason everyone is curious about the new bathrooms at the IMS — Dave Calabro takes you inside.
9:58 a.m. How about some race morning tunes from the IMS...
9:56 a.m. If you can't be at the race...at least have a great race day setup.
9:50 a.m. Fans gathering outside the gates of IMS because being close still counts.
9:44 a.m. Carlos is at Big Woods in Speedway ready for the devoted fans to arrive.
9:29 a.m. The Borg-Warner Trophy - Dave has it.
The Yard of Bricks - Dave has it.
Taking a lap on track- Dave has it.
9:26 a.m. A shot of an empty Victory Podium.
9:22 a.m. A look from inside IMS.
9:20 a.m. The only people in the Pagoda Plaza are media and some track personnel.
9:18 a.m. So either the Borg-Warner Trophy is really tall or Taylor Tannebaum is...
9:14 a.m. How weird is this? It's after 9 a.m. on race day and turn 1 stands are empty.
9:10 a.m. Owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Roger Penske discussed the decision to go to no fans for the race and his first year as owner in a one-on-one interview taped with Dave Calabro.
8:50 a.m. Track Team 13 coverage from the track is about to get underway. Ben Hill is getting a little energy boost after covering things all morning.
8:18 a.m. IMS President Doug Boles spoke to fans as he went around the almost empty track this morning.
7:50 a.m. Our 13News Race Day Morning coverage will resume at 9 a.m. from the Motor Speedway and run up to NBC's race coverage which starts at 1 p.m.
7:30 a.m. Although fans will not be able to attend this year's Indianapolis 500 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will continue to recognize their attendance streaks. IMS President Doug Boles announced the recognition in a proclamation Saturday.
It's a special decree for fans to extend their Indy 500 streaks. If you watch or listen to the race today, and return next year, you can officially keep your streak.
In the announcement, Boles said one fan has been going to the race for 68 straight years.
The 13News band is getting back together, at a social distance, of course! Chuck Lofton and Angela Buchman will be giving weather updates from the track all morning.
7:00 a.m. The race day forecast looks pretty good. Lindsey Monroe says temperatures will hit the mid-80s by this afternoon. The only chance of rain comes late in the race, when a pop-up shower could occur, but is not likely.
Sean Ash is calling the rain chance for late afternoon at 20 percent.
Today's Race Event Schedule:
1 p.m.: All Cars on Grid
1 p.m.: NBC Live Coverage Begins
1:20 p.m.: “On the Banks of the Wabash”
1:47 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Driver Introductions
2:08 p.m.: Presentation of Colors, Military Joint Services
2:09 p.m.: Invocation – Archbishop Charles C. Thompson, Archdiocese of Indianapolis
2:10 p.m.: Rifle Volley
2:11 p.m.: “Taps”
2:12 p.m.: National Anthem – “Singing Surgeons” Dr. Elvis Francois & Dr. William Robinson
2:14 p.m.: First Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
2:14 p.m.: “Drivers, To Your Cars.” – Dave Calabro
2:20 p.m.: “Back Home Again in Indiana” – Jim Cornelison
2:22 p.m.: Second Flyover – U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
2:22 p.m.: Command To Start Engines – Roger Penske, Chairman, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2:30 p.m.: Green Flag, 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge (200 laps). Flag waved by Dan Towriss, President and CEO, Gainbridge.