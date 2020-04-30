CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
The premier Cup Series will then race three more times in a 10-day span, with one more at Darlington and then two at the track outside Charlotte, North Carolina.
NASCAR joins the PGA and the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce a specific return to play since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March.
