'National Anthem' NASCAR car stolen in Georgia, could be in Florida

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A NASCAR Xfinity Series team is looking for a stolen truck, trailer and race car that won't be hard to miss.
The Mike Harmon Racing team was going to North Carolina from Daytona when they stopped Sunday in Kingsland, Georgia. Kingsland police said security footage showed the truck and trailer heading south on Interstate 95 early Monday morning toward Florida.
The truck is a silver Ford F-350 and is pulling a slate gray 32-inch hauler. The trailer was pulling the #47 Chevrolet Camero racecar and other equipment for driver Kyle Weatherman.
The car's paint job says "We Stand for the National Anthem" across the hood.
Harmon is offering a $5,000 reward for any information who will help his team find their truck, trailer, equipment and car.
Mike Harmon Racing tweeted Sunday there was a possible sighting of the truck in Yulee, Florida, off Interstate 17.
