Toronto Raptors will begin 2020-21 NBA season in Tampa due to Canada's coronavirus rules

This means home games will be at Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area will become the temporary home for Canada's only NBA team, the Tampa Bay Sports Commission confirms to 10 Tampa Bay.

On Friday, Raptors President Masai Ujiri acknowledged what many had already suspected that the 2020-2021 season would begin in Tampa instead of Toronto. That means home games will be at Amalie Arena.

Canada's coronavirus restrictions state that even people without symptoms have to quarantine for 14 days when entering the country. That would have posed a challenge for a traveling professional basketball team whose opponents are located in the United States.

"The Raptors worked diligently with public health officials at the local, provincial and federal level to secure a plan that would permit us to play our 2020-21 season on home soil and on our home court at Scotiabank Arena," Ujiri wrote in the statement obtained by Toronto Raptors NBA Beat Reporter Josh Lewenberg. "These conversations were productive, and we found strong support for the protocols we put forward. Ultimately, the current public health situation facing Canadians, combined with the urgent need to determine where we will play means that we will begin our 2020-21 season in Tampa, Florida."

Ujiri asked Canadian fans to continue to cheer on the team from afar.

The NBA season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22, and training camps open on Dec. 1.

Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission and co-host of our Tampa Bay 55 podcast, has recently indicated our region would welcome the Raptors. He previously confirmed that preliminary discussions had been underway in recent weeks.

The Raptors are part of the NBA's Eastern Conference Atlanta Division. Back in Toronto, their past home games have been at Scotiabank Arena, a venue they share with the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Tampa @Raptors? I asked @RHiggins_TBSC about the possibility of @AmalieArena hosting the @NBA franchise IF they aren't able to play in Canada due to COVID-19 protocols, and why Amalie would be a perfect fit. Full pod drops tomorrow: https://t.co/XmH395WIo7 @TampaBayLV pic.twitter.com/2WCZDHg7AU — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) November 12, 2020

What other people are reading right now: