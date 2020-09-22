x
Chicago Bulls hire former Florida coach Billy Donovan as newest coach

The Bulls were one of eight teams that didn't qualify for the NBA restart in Orlando.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Billy Donovan shouts instructions from the sideline during the first half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bulls have hired Billy Donovan as the new head coach.

The 55-year-old Donovan spent the last five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He replaces Jim Boylen, who was fired after the Bulls finished 22-43 and were one of the eight teams that didn’t qualify for the NBA’s restart at Walt Disney World. 

Donovan went 243-157 as coach of the Thunder and reached the playoff each season.

Prior to joining the NBA, Donovan coached at the University of Florida from 1996-2015 and led the Gators to back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007 -- the most recent team to do so.

He went 467-186 at UF.

