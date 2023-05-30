Chipotle plans to give away burritos during NBA Finals

"This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos," Chipotle announced Monday.

DENVER — Chipotle Mexican Grill will celebrate the NBA Finals by giving away thousands of free entrées.

Chipotle announced Monday the "Free-Pointer" promotion which will run during the 2023 NBA Finals between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.

The company said everytime a player hits a three pointer, Chipotle will give away 300 free entrées.

When a three pointer is successful, Chipotle will give a text-to-win code via a tweet from @ChipotleTweets on Twitter. The first 300 fans to text the designated code to 888222 will receive a free entrée.

Chipotle said it will give away up to 10,500 free entrees per game.

"Like a well-timed 3-pointer on basketball’s biggest stage, free Chipotle brings people out of their seats," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "This year, when it rains threes, it rains free burritos."

The best-of-seven NBA Finals will begin Thursday when the Nuggets will host Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver.

The Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history. The Nuggets completed an historic sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last Monday with a 113-111 victory in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 6 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 2, 6 p.m. MT Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT Friday, June 9: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT * Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 6 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 7, 6 p.m. MT *

* if necessary

