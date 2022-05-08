Fan removed from Mavs playoff game after incident involving family of Chris Paul, team says

"It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated," the Mavs organization said in a statement.

DALLAS — A fan was removed from the Dallas Mavericks' semifinal game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday after an incident involving the family of veteran guard Chris Paul, the Mavs said in a statement.

In the statement, the organization said it was "aware of an incident between a fan and the family of Chris Paul."

After Paul fouled out in the fourth quarter, video from the TV broadcast of the game showed Paul talking to security guards and a Dallas police officer near the Suns bench.

You can read Chris Paul's lips here, clear as day, saying "he put his hands on my mom, he put his hands on my mom."



Paul tweeted just a few minutes ago, taking issue with Dallas fans putting their hands on his family. pic.twitter.com/9DA0ZPqAEA — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 9, 2022

Details on the incident were not released by the Mavs, but they said it was "unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated."

"The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today's game," the team's statement said.

After the game, Paul took his frustration to Twitter. "Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families... f*** that," he said in a tweet.

According to a report by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, fans had allegedly put their hands on Paul's mother and also pushed his wife. A source told McMenamin that the family, which included Paul's children, felt unsafe.