DETROIT — Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons has tested positive for the coronavirus, a person with direct knowledge of the situation said Saturday night.

Wood is feeling fine, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the Pistons nor Wood had confirmed the diagnosis publicly.

RELATED: Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert apologizes for 'careless' behavior before COVID-19 diagnosis

Wood’s diagnosis was revealed one week after he played against the Utah Jazz — spending much of that night matched up with Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA player known to test positive for the virus.

Utah’s Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for the virus.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.