NBA suspends Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for eight games

Morant met with NBA league commissioner Adam Silver Wednesday in New York. He will be eligible to return against the Mavericks on Monday, March 20.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for eight games without pay "for conduct detrimental to the league."

Below is the statement from the NBA:

"The NBA announced today that Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been suspended eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league. The discipline is in response to Morant’s live streaming of a video on March 4 in which he is holding a firearm in an intoxicated state while visiting a Denver area nightclub. Morant will be eligible to return for the team’s game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 20.

A meeting took place today in the NBA’s New York offices between NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Morant to discuss Morant’s conduct. NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio, among others, attended the meeting.

The league office conducted an investigation of the March 4 incident. Based on the information obtained during the investigation, the league did not conclude that the gun at issue belonged to Morant, was brought by him into the nightclub or was displayed by him beyond a brief period. The investigation also did not find that Morant possessed the gun while traveling with the team or in any NBA facility, and the Colorado authorities did not find sufficient cause to charge Morant with a crime.

'Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,' said Silver. 'It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him. He has expressed sincere contrition and remorse for his behavior. Ja has also made it clear to me that he has learned from this incident and that he understands his obligations and responsibility to the Memphis Grizzlies and the broader NBA community extend well beyond his play on the court.'"

Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN said Morant left a counseling program in Florida and is readying for a return to the hardwood.

The Memphis Grizzlies haven’t commented on when the star point guard will return. The sixth game of Morant's absence will be Wednesday night at Miami.

"Outside of what I've said in the past, respectful to the nature of the situation and stuff, I think I said on the outset he was taking time and responsibility to get better himself so he could be better for our team," Jenkins said Monday.

Morant is away from the team after posting a video recently in which the 23-year-old two-time All-Star appeared to be displaying a gun at a Denver-area strip club.

The NBA is suspending Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant for eight games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2023