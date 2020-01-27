TAMPA, Fla. — Local basketball players and fans are mourning the death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

They said his legacy will be carried on, both on and off the court, and he’ll be known for years to come for his work ethic and determination.

Tampa Bay Titan’s player Malcolm St. Louis said he was in disbelief when his friends told him the news.

"When it really hit home was when I found out his daughter died, I was spending time with my dad. It really started to sink in, life is short, appreciate the time that you have," St. Louis said.

Sam Prak and his son Dean go to their local court to play basketball all the time, but Sunday they said there were there for a special reason.

"It’s a tribute. I’m out here for Kobe Bryant," Prak told 10News.

Prak said he first heard the news he didn’t believe it. Like many fans, he'd followed Kobe Bryant's career from the start. And that made the news so much more devastating.

"Almost like, my heart just sank. He’s my age, we’re from Philly," he said.

Orange Coast College confirmed the school's baseball coach, John Altobelli, his wife, and his daughter were also killed in the crash.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said when paramedics got to the scene, all 8 passengers and the pilot were dead.

