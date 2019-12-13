NEW YORK — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern suffered a sudden brain hemorrhage Thursday, sending him into an emergency surgery.

The league confirmed the news late Thursday night, saying the commissioner emeritus was unexpectedly hospitalized earlier in the day.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with David and his family," the NBA wrote in a statement.

Stern was the fourth commissioner of the NBA. He is 77 years old.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

