SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla — They weren’t even born when Kobe Bryant was drafted into the league, but the late legend has had a strong impact on basketball players at Lakewood High School in St. Pete. The teens have been getting accolades for the type of athleticism that could propel them to the professional level.

"I took mostly from his game his mentality. That was the biggest thing because like he worked harder than everyone,” said student and team member Oteman Delancy.

It’s a perfect summation of the “Mamba Mentality,” often used to describe Bryant’s relentless pursuit of excellence and supremacy on and off the court.

"He was such a special player and he meant so much to basketball, and it's crazy how his tragedy has struck across the country,” said Lakewood High School basketball coach Anthony Lawrence. “And he's got us, who's never met him…feeling the way that we're feeling today. And that just shows you the magnitude of what he is, so we'll find some way to honor him this year. But it's been a sad day.”

Players shared in that sadness and expressed their condolences to the Bryant family but also highlighted parts of Bryant’s legacy they hope will live on.

"He does good on the court and off. He always donated. He always owned businesses and things like that,” said Marques Tampa.

Bryant was behind Granity Studios, a production company that focused on sports storytelling. His work on the short film “Dear Basketball” earned him an Academy Award. Beyond being a businessman, Bryant was also a humanitarian, donating money and time to charitable causes. Smithsonian Magazine reports Bryant was one of the earliest supporters of the National Museum of African American History & Culture, donating $1 million through the Kobe & Vanessa Bryant family Foundation.

He touched so many people with his philosophies and how he worked so hard to perfect his craft, so people modeled after that,” said Elijah Jackson.

“He was the second coming of Jordan,” said Lawrence. "Kobe was huge. And I think it was more than just basketball. Just the way he carried himself. Just the way the things that he did. Being the person that he was, I think he's phenomenal and he's going to be well-missed. He really is.”



So, while his physical presence is gone from this earth, his impact forever lives on.



“I just think that we should all take a little bit from Kobe. With just how serious he was about the game, and how serious he was about being a father...Just because you never know, you never know, so you know, spreading a kind word and telling your good friends and your family that you love them, I think that's something that I'll take away from this.”



