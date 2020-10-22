LA city council to consider naming street after Kobe Bryant

The announcement was made back in August, but recently a council committee agreed to move forward with the proposal.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — The proposal to name a Los Angeles street after late NBA star Kobe Bryant is back on the city council's agenda.

The move is slated to be considered by the Public Works and Gang Reduction Committee.

Back on August 24, which was declared Kobe Bryant Day in Los Angeles and Orange County, L.A. City Councilmember Herb J. Wesson Jr. first announced that a street would be named after the Lakers star.

Now, the committee will decide whether to send the motion to the full council for consideration at a later date.

Wesson tweeted back in August, "Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible. "

Figueroa St. will soon be Kobe Bryant Blvd. between Olympic & MLK.



Kobe’s legacy is bigger than basketball. #KobeBryantBlvd will be a reminder to everyone, young and old who drive down it, there is no obstacle too big and that with the #Mambamentality , anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/gvekIFOU5u — Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) August 24, 2020

If passed, Figueroa Street, which is located between Olympic Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard right outside the Staples Center, would be renamed Kobe Bryant Boulevard.

Bryant wouldn't be the first Lakers figure to be honored with a street being named after them. Former Lakers announcer Chick Hearn had the plaza at L.A. Live renamed Chick Hearn Court in his honor back in 2002 following his death, according to CBS Sports.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

