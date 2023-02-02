Shaq has fun with Houston police during traffic stop

The Hall-of-Famer had some fun with Houston police after getting pulled over for speeding.

HOUSTON — A Houston cop is getting his 15 minutes of fame after he pulled over a basketball legend.

“I’m Officer Miles with Houston PD, I just pulled over Shaquille O’Neal for speeding down here in Texas. You’re watching the NBA on TNT.”

The Hall-of-Famer had some fun with HPD after getting pulled over for speeding. He turned the incident into an intro for “NBA on TNT.”

Turns out Shaq is buying houses here in Houston and also opening up businesses here, including his fast-food franchise Big Chicken.