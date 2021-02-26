x
6 Raptors coaches, including head coach, sidelined by COVID-19 protocols

The Raptors will continue to work remotely and did not immediately specify who would be handling in-game coaching duties.
Credit: AP
Toronto Raptors head coach Eric Nurse talks with forward OG Anunoby (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TAMPA, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors say six members of their coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, will miss Friday’s game against Houston. 

The decision is in keeping with the league’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus.

The Raptors say they will continue to work remotely and did not immediately specify who would be handling in-game coaching duties. It also wasn’t clear if their game Friday would be played. 

The NBA has postponed 29 games this season already because of virus-related issues, though this is the first time that a team has said its coaching staff would be unable to be at a game because of the protocols.

The team says Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster will speak Friday at 5:45 p.m., during the head coach’s pregame availability window.  

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

