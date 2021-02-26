6 Raptors coaches, including head coach, sidelined by COVID-19 protocols

The Raptors will continue to work remotely and did not immediately specify who would be handling in-game coaching duties.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Toronto Raptors say six members of their coaching staff, including head coach Nick Nurse, will miss Friday’s game against Houston.

The decision is in keeping with the league’s health and safety protocols regarding the coronavirus.

The Raptors say they will continue to work remotely and did not immediately specify who would be handling in-game coaching duties. It also wasn’t clear if their game Friday would be played.

The NBA has postponed 29 games this season already because of virus-related issues, though this is the first time that a team has said its coaching staff would be unable to be at a game because of the protocols.

The team says Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster will speak Friday at 5:45 p.m., during the head coach’s pregame availability window.

