Reports: Becky Hammon now a finalist for head coaching job with the Portland Trail Blazers

It's the first time a woman has gotten to the final stages of an NBA head coaching search.

SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon is a finalist for the head coaching job with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to a report from The Athletic.

This is not the first time she has been considered for a head coaching job, but, according to the report, this would be the furthest she has gotten in the process. It is also the first time a woman has gotten to the final stages of an NBA head coaching search.

Sources with @sam_amick: Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers’ head coaching job, marking the first time a woman has gone into the final stages of an NBA coaching search.https://t.co/XpxQavzOWo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2021

Reports show she has also been considered for coaching jobs with the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics.