TAMPA, Fla. — Athletes across Tampa Bay and Florida were shocked and saddened to hear NBA star Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash.

The City of Calabasas said Bryant died when a helicopter he was on crashed at about 10 a.m. PST.

His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ OJ Howard tweeted and to say the situation was crazy and RIP Kobe Bryant.

The Ray’s Daniel Robertson said that this was hitting him like he knew Bryant. He said Bryant was a lot of athlete’s hero.

“Jeter. LT. Kobe. Sports hero’s for me growing up. Rip to the greatest basketball player to do it. This hurts man.”

The Miami Heat tweeted: “Our hearts are heavy with extreme sadness at this time. We extend our deepest prayers, thoughts and condolences to the family of Kobe Bryant and those affected in today’s tragedy.”

The Orlando Magic also tweeted about Bryant’s passing.

“The Orlando Magic is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kobe Bryant. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bryant family, the L.A. Lakers and the other victims of today’s tragedy and their families. We will observe a moment of silence before tonight’s game. #RIPMAMBA”

Many other Tampa Bay athletes remembered him on social media, too.

