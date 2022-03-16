Betting on the NCAA Tournament? Take a look at 77 prop bets

March Madness is here and so is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
The NCAA Tournament commands a range of bettings, including the standard game odds and a variety of props available to wager on.
On the Sports Betting website, there are 77 props with more than 300 betting options for March Madness this year. Bettors can place a wager in any of these nine categories.
- Mascots
- Regions
- Player stats
- Seedings
- Conferences/head-to-head matchups
- Sweet 16
- Game totals
- Eliminations
- Overtime/Buzzer beaters
The NCAA Tournament prop bets are subject to change so it's best to monitor the site. Current odds can be found here.
Bettors can place a wager on many different scenarios. These include betting on how far a team's mascot will go into the tournament, if the champion will come from a red or blue state (based on the 2020 election), or how many No. 1 seeds will reach the Final Four, among many others.
Sadly, Floridians won't be able to get in on the betting fun. In November 2021, a federal judge ruled that the state's gaming compact, which allowed sports betting on tribal lands in the state, violated both federal and state laws. It's put a brief end to Florida's short-lived sports betting era.