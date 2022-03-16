x
Sports

Betting on the NCAA Tournament? Take a look at 77 prop bets

Bettors are putting their best bets out there for more than just who wins and loses during March Madness.

March Madness is here and so is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.

The NCAA Tournament commands a range of bettings, including the standard game odds and a variety of props available to wager on. 

On the Sports Betting website, there are 77 props with more than 300 betting options for March Madness this year. Bettors can place a wager in any of these nine categories.

  • Mascots
  • Regions
  • Player stats
  • Seedings
  • Conferences/head-to-head matchups
  • Sweet 16
  • Game totals
  • Eliminations
  • Overtime/Buzzer beaters

The NCAA Tournament prop bets are subject to change so it's best to monitor the site. Current odds can be found here

Bettors can place a wager on many different scenarios. These include betting on how far a team's mascot will go into the tournament, if the champion will come from a red or blue state (based on the 2020 election), or how many No. 1 seeds will reach the Final Four, among many others. 

Sadly, Floridians won't be able to get in on the betting fun. In November 2021, a federal judge ruled that the state's gaming compact, which allowed sports betting on tribal lands in the state, violated both federal and state laws. It's put a brief end to Florida's short-lived sports betting era.

