Betting on the NCAA Tournament? Take a look at 77 prop bets

Bettors are putting their best bets out there for more than just who wins and loses during March Madness.

March Madness is here and so is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.

The NCAA Tournament commands a range of bettings, including the standard game odds and a variety of props available to wager on.

On the Sports Betting website, there are 77 props with more than 300 betting options for March Madness this year. Bettors can place a wager in any of these nine categories.

Mascots

Regions

Player stats

Seedings

Conferences/head-to-head matchups

Sweet 16

Game totals

Eliminations

Overtime/Buzzer beaters

The NCAA Tournament prop bets are subject to change so it's best to monitor the site. Current odds can be found here.

Bettors can place a wager on many different scenarios. These include betting on how far a team's mascot will go into the tournament, if the champion will come from a red or blue state (based on the 2020 election), or how many No. 1 seeds will reach the Final Four, among many others.