AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Longhorns may not have won the Big 12 Championship, but Texas Longhorns senior defensive end Breckyn Hager kept his word.
Following a championship of sorts (Ahem, hello Sugar Bowl Champs), his famous golden locks are now a thing of the past.
RELATED | Goodbye golden locks: Longhorn Breckyn Hager says McConaughey will cut his hair after Sugar Bowl win
Former Oklahoma players defend Texas' Breckyn Hager, call out Big 12 for being 'soft'
A post shared by Breckyn (@breckyn) on
Thanks to the helping hand of Mr. Alright, Alright, Alright himself, Matthew McConaughey assisted in chopping Hager's hair after four years of growing it out.
A post shared by Breckyn (@breckyn) on
It is truly the end of an era. Well done, sir.