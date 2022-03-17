Check out the picks: Barack Obama's 2022 March Madness bracket

The 44th U.S. president is known for filling out a bracket for March Madness every year — how far will he go now?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The March Madness tournament began at 12:15 p.m. Thursday and the big question is: Did you have your bracket done in time?

Former President Barack Obama sure did!

The 44th U.S. president is known for filling out a bracket for March Madness every year — time will tell how he fares in 2022.

For anyone curious about what Obama thinks is going to happen in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship, here's a brief breakdown:

First-round

West:

Gonzaga over Georgia State

Duke over Cal State Fullerton

UConn over New Mexico State

Texas Tech over Montana State

East:

Baylor over Norfolk State

UCLA over Akron

Kentucky over Saint Peter's

Purdue over Yale

South:

Illinois over Chattanooga

Michigan over Colorado State

Arizona over Wright State

Villanova over Delaware

Midwest:

Kansas over Texas Southern

Iowa over Richmond

Wisconsin over Colgate

Auburn over Jacksonville

Sweet 16

West:

Gonzaga over UConn

Texas Tech over Duke

East:

UCLA over Baylor

Kentucky over Purdue

South:

Arizona over Illinois

Nova over Michigan

Midwest:

Kansas over Iowa

Wisconsin over Auburn

Final four

West & East:

Gonzaga over Kentucky

South & Midwest:

Arizona over Kansas

Men's National Champions

Gonzaga

To see Obama's full bracket for 2022, including the women's tournament, click here.

It’s been a great year for college basketball, and now #MarchMadness is officially back. I’m excited for some of the young men in our @MBK_Alliance to join the action in New Orleans. Here's a look at my picks: https://t.co/LV9do4BSWB — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 16, 2022

If your bracket looks anything like the former president's for this year, it may or may not be a good thing.

In the last decade, 2009, 2012 and 2017 were the best years for Obama, Northeastern University explains. His second term of presidency was a slump, with an all-time low of 35 correct picks.

In 2012, Obama had 44 correct picks, the university explains. He peaked at 123 points in 2009, his very first year as president.

The former president reportedly outperformed the average NCAA pick'em players by a whopping 70 percent in 2017. So, maybe he'll bring back good luck from the past for this year!

How lucky are you this year?

According to the NCAA, the odds of some average joe correctly picking the winner of all 64 games are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808. But, that's just if you're guessing. Someone with knowledge of the teams and sports will do a little better — something like 1 in 120.2 billion.

The first round kicked off on Thursday and continues into Friday. The second round is Saturday and Sunday.

After the first weekend of games, the action moves into the Sweet 16 on March 24 and March 25, followed by the Elite Eight on March 26 and March 27.