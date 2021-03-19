x
NCAA tournament returns and so does 'Brackets With Daddy' challenge

After a year off in 2020 due to COVID-19, the tournament resumes. 10 Tampa Bay reporter Bobby Lewis, once again, tries to pick a more accurate bracket than his kids.
Credit: Bobby Lewis

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s that time of year again. The season that makes me itch worse than pollen.

March Madness is back. 

That means it's time to fill out those NCAA Tournament brackets. Over 36 million Americans expect to take part in that annual basketball tradition. That includes me, 10 Tampa Bay reporter Bobby Lewis, and my children.

For almost a decade, I have been trying to pick a more accurate bracket than my kids and I almost never win. This year, I called in a secret weapon - the newest member of the family. 

The 2020 tournament was canceled so this is the first time our little one has experienced the tournament. I hope her fresh eyes help me pick up a win for the first time in years. 

You can keep up with the results of the NCAA Tournament online or on air with 10 Tampa Bay.

