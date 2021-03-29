'Wheel,' 'Jeopardy!' to air overnight on CBS and 10 Tampa Bay

CBS is broadcasting live coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The usual pre-primetime favorites "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" won't be on TV at their usual times Monday.

With coverage of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament ongoing on CBS and 10 Tampa Bay, you'll want to adjust your schedule and double-check the DVR.

"10 Tampa Bay Nightside" is slated to air at midnight following the conclusion of the Elite 8 game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Baylor Bears.

"Wheel of Fortune," which normally would come on at 7 p.m., will air in its entirety at 3 a.m. Tuesday. "Jeopardy!" is scheduled to begin thereafter at 3:30 a.m.

Click here for the complete broadcast schedule, so you know where and when to watch the March Madness games.

Other programming changes are anticipated for the Final Four and National Championship games, which air this Saturday and next Monday, respectively, on CBS.