SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse head basketball coach Jim Boeheim hit and killed a man while driving Wednesday night on Interstate 690, according to several local media outlets.

Boeheim, 74, struck the man after he got out of a car following another crash on I-690 near Thompson Road, CNY Central reports, citing the police.

Police identified the man as Jorge Jimenez, 51, of Syracuse.

Syracuse.com also confirmed the report.

Sources told CNY Central that Boeheim called 911.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick told Syracuse.com that Boeheim’s blood-alcohol registered a .00. No tickets or citations have been issued to Boeheim at this time.

Syracuse.com reported a police investigation found Jimenez was a passenger in a car that lost control on the highway striking a guard rail. People in the car got out and walked on I-690 near the vehicle, police said.

Boeheim noticed the car and tried avoiding it, according to police. The car was in the middle of the road, CNY Central reported. Boeheim's car then hit the man who was standing on the side of the road, police said.

Both Boeheim and the driver of the other car remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, according to Syracuse.com.

Syracuse.com reported that police said field sobriety and alco-sensor tests for both drivers were negative for any signs of impairment.

Earlier Wednesday night, Syracuse beat Louisville 69-49 at the Carrier Dome. The game ended around 9 p.m.

Syracuse (18-8, 9-4 ACC) hosts Duke (23-3, 11-2 ACC) Saturday at the Carrier Dome. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and ESPN will broadcast the game.

