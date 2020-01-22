LAWRENCE, Kan. — Third-ranked Kansas and Kansas State ended their bitter showdown with a wild melee behind the basket that included punches, shoving and at least one player picking up a stool on Tuesday night in Lawrence, KS.

The brawl started moments after the Jayhawks tried to dribble out the time on their 81-60 victory. Silvio De Sousa was stripped by the Wildcats' DaJuan Gordon near midcourt and Gordon tried to go in for a layup.

The Jayhawks' big man recovered and blocked his shot, sending Gordon to the floor, then stood over him barking. That triggered benches to empty and punches to be thrown.

De Souza appeared to pick up a stool and hold it above his head before assistant coach Jerrance Howard grabbed it from him.

It took both coaching staffs and security to separate the teams.

Well, obviously it's an embarrassment,” Jayhawks coach Bill Self said after the game via the Associated Press. “It's not something to be proud of. What happened showed zero signs of toughness. It's a sign of immaturity and selfishness more so than toughness.”

