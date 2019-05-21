BOCA RATON, Fla. — Former Florida State quarterback Deondre Francois will walk on at Florida Atlantic University, according to several media reports.

Francois graduated from Florida State over the weekend. He is eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility left.

Florida State dismissed Francois from the football team in February. A woman believed to be Francois’ girlfriend posted a video to Instagram that accused him of abusing her. The video was deleted from Instagram. Francois was never charged, according to ESPN.

In Francois’ 25 starts, Florida State had a 15-10 record.

The Seminoles were plagued by offensive line struggles in 2018. The team did not play in a bowl game for the first time since 1982.

