Here are the USF players selected in the 2023 WNBA Draft

TAMPA, Fla. — As 12 teams across the Women's National Basketball Association prepared for this year's draft on Tuesday, two of them each selected a player from Univerity of South Florida.

USF forward Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu and guard Elena Tsineke were drafted in the second round by the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics, respectively.

Fankam Mendjiadeu was the chosen by Seattle (No. 21 overall) right after Washington picked Tsineke (No. 20. overall).

The standout duo were recently named Women's Basketball Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention Honors, becoming the 10th and 11th players to earn the accolade in program history.

Fankam Mendjiadeu was the most dominating player in the American Athletic Conference, and also one of the most dominating across the nation all season long. The Cameroonian forward averaged 16.5 points per game and a conference-best 12.3 rebounds per outing, both of which were career-highs during the 2022-23 campaign. Fankam Mendjiadeu is also fourth in the country in double-doubles with 24.

Tsineke completed the season as the top scorer for the Bulls and in the AAC, averaging 17.9 points per game. The Greek guard recorded double figures in 31 of the 33 games she played and logged 20 points in her collegiate finale against South Carolina on March 19 during the Women's March Madness.

Fankam Mendjiadeu and Tsineke were also named the AAC Co-Players of the Year and the only unanimous selections of the conference's First Team.

Bulls fans can see their two alumni begin their professional careers when Tsineke and the Mystics play their first game of the 2023 WNBA Season on May 19, while the Storm and Fankam Mendjiadeu start their campaign on May 20.