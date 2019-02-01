GLENDALE, Ariz. — LSU ended Central Florida’s 25-game winning streak Tuesday with a 40-32 win in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here’s a look at UCF’s streak by the numbers:

25-game winning streak – UCF’s streak 25-game winning streak was the fifth longest win streak in the last 20 seasons.

With UCF’s win streak over, the two longest active win streaks in the country belong to:

Alabama has won 16 consecutive games

Clemson has won 14 consecutive games

745 days – Before Tuesday, UCF’s last loss came on Dec. 17, 2016. The date marked 745 days since UCF’s last loss. The Knights lost 31-13 to Arkansas State in the Cure Bowl.

Three Power 5 Conference teams – UCF defeated three Power 5 Conference teams – that is a team that plays in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or SEC – during its 25-game winning streak.

Here are the Power 5 Conference teams the Knights beat during their streak:

Sept. 23, 2017: Beat Maryland 38-10 on the road

Beat Maryland 38-10 on the road Jan. 1, 2018: Beat Auburn 34-27 in the Peach Bowl

Beat Auburn 34-27 in the Peach Bowl Sept. 29, 2018: Beat Pittsburgh 45-14 at home

Three canceled games – UCF had three games canceled during their 25-game winning streak.

Sept. 16, 2017: The effects of Hurricane Irma canceled UCF’s home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The effects of Hurricane Irma canceled UCF’s home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Sept. 30, 2017: Scheduling conflicts caused by Hurricane Irma canceled UCF’s home game against the Maine Black Bears.

Scheduling conflicts caused by Hurricane Irma canceled UCF’s home game against the Maine Black Bears. Sept. 15, 2018: The threat of Hurricane Florence forced the cancelation of UCF’s away game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Two head coaches – Coach Scott Frost let UCF after the undefeated 2017 season to coach his alma mater, the University of Nebraska.

UCF hired Missouri offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, who led the Knights to a 12-1 record in 2018.

