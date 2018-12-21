The 2018 Gasparilla Bowl saw 14,135 fans attend Thursday night's contest at Raymond James Stadium where the University of South Florida dropped its sixth consecutive game in a 38-20 loss to Marshall.

The figure marked the lowest attendance in the 11-year history of the Gasparilla Bowl.

This year marked the first time Raymond James Stadium – where USF plays its home games during the regular season – hosted the Gasparilla Bowl. Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg held the bowl game from 2008-2017.

Raymond James Stadium has a capacity of 65,890.

USF had an average attendance of 38,517 fans during its six home games this season.

Thursday night marked the lowest turnout at Raymond James Stadium for a USF game in at least six seasons, according to the school's athletics department.

Perhaps part of the reason for the low turnout was the widespread storms throughout Tampa Bay and the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service reported Tampa had 3.52 inches of rain Thursday and three tornadoes touched down throughout the Bay area.

Here's a look at the attendance of the Gasparilla Bowl from previous years:

2017: 16,363

2016: 15,717

2015: 14,652

2014: 26,675

2013: 20,053

2012: 21,759

2011: 20,072

2010: 20,017

2009: 29,763

2008: 25,205

USF became the first team in college football history to start a season 7-0 and finish it 7-6.

Raymond James Stadium will also host the Iowa Hawkeyes and Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.