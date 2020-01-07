Report: NFL cuts two games from 2020 preseason schedule

The first and fourth week of NFL preseason games will not be played, Pro Football Talk reported Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL's preseason has been cut in half, according to a report.

Pro Football Talk first reported the schedule change Wednesday afternoon. Citing sources, PFT later reported the first and fourth weeks of the preseason have been eliminated.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio said the league is expected to make a formal announcement on the decision Thursday. ESPN NFL writer Kevin Seifert confirmed PFT's report.

For the Indianapolis Colts, the change means their preseason slate now consists of a home game against the Washington Redskins on August 24 and a game in Buffalo against the Bills on August 29. A home game against the Philadelphia Eagles and a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals were cut from the schedule.

Last week, the NFL announced the annual Hall of Fame Game would not be played. The Pittsburgh Steelers were scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys in that matchup.